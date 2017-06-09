posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 9th, 2017 at 1:47 pm

India Banega Manch has given us a chance to witness number of talents our country has. Every episode has astonished us with something or the other that we never saw or heard of before.

The show has given hope to the common people to dream big and showcase their talent in front of the whole nation.

This weekend the talented lot of people will be performing at two places once again, one being Vardhman Park, in Mumbai and the other one at Cannaught Place, New Delhi.

Some of the performers named – The Royal Queens, Swapnil and Ajay Lohar will move the audience through their talents and their journey will surely inspire each one of us. A special flash mob performance is something definitely not to be missed out this weekend.

Do watch Indian Banega Manch Sat & Sun at 9 PM!