India Banega Manch this weekend at Vardhman Park & Cannaught Place

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 9th, 2017 at 1:47 pm

India Banega Manch has given us a chance to witness number of talents our country has. Every episode has astonished us with something or the other that we never saw or heard of before.

 

The show has given hope to the common people to dream big and showcase their talent in front of the whole nation.

 

 

swapnil_9

 

 

This weekend the talented lot of people will be performing at two places once again, one being Vardhman Park, in Mumbai and the other one at Cannaught Place, New Delhi.

 

IMG_1999

 

 

 

Some of the performers named – The Royal Queens, Swapnil  and Ajay Lohar will move the audience through their talents and their journey will surely inspire each one of us. A special flash mob performance is something definitely not to be missed out this weekend.

 

Do watch Indian Banega Manch Sat & Sun at 9 PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with