'India Banega Manch' Is Ready To Stun The Kolkata Crowd!

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 30th, 2017 at 3:05 pm

India Banega Manch has been taking the Indian streets by storm by bringing some unique talents to the front and providing entertainment like never before! Imagine walking through the busy streets and being able to witness all these incredible people in action, it’s entertainment at its finest. So far, we have seen exceptional talents from Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. This time the show is taking the action to Kolkata, the city of joy.

 

 

It’s a land of fun, festivities and countless other wonders. Such a place is bound to have a range of talents just waiting for a chance to emerge. India Banega Manch will give them that chance and we will be treated to some genuinely good spectacle. The wonderful Princep Ghat will become the stage in Kolkata. We bet you can’t wait to see what wonders are there in store for you, so here is a sneak preview –

 

IMG_7203

Prepare to see a riveting contortionist act that will make you wonder if she even has bones at all.

 

 

IMG_7331

Martial arts like you’ve never seen before. A truly phenomenal display of talent that you do not want to miss.

 

 

IMG_7366

This choir has a nice, melodious surprise in store for you. Voices you won’t soon forget.

 

 

IMG_7439

This Rolla Bolla act will have you watching in amazement. How far can he go? You’ll have to tune in this weekend to find out.

 

IMG_7499

These young ones will blow you away with their dance performance, and they have some nice little surprises in there to keep you engrossed.

 

 

All of this and more, as you will be glued to your seats right till the end!

 

Do not miss ‘India Banega Manch’, this Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

