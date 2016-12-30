In Bigg Boss 10, Captain Manveer Will Put Two Deserving Housemates In Jail!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 1:38 pm

So the captain of the Bigg Boss house this week is Manveer Gurjar. Bigg Boss calls all the housemates in the living area and says that as a captain, Manveer will have to pick two housemates in the house who deserve to be in the prison until the next instruction is given.

 

IMG_7579

 

 

In front of everyone, Manveer firstly mentions aboout Swami Om's behavior during the 'Toofan' task. Then he talks about the 'Gaurav and Bani Show', stating about Bani he says nobody has any expectations from her whether she keeps her point on a matter or no and talking about Gaurav he says that although he talks about taking stand etc but still he has not been able to do things that was required to be done in the house.

 

IMG_7607

 

 

Oh, so this means two out of these three will get into the prison. Who will the two be?

 

PIC 20

 

 

To know what will happen, watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

