Important To Vote For The Most Deserving

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 11th, 2017 at 2:22 pm

WhatsApp Image 2017-03-11 at 2.13.10 PMRising Star has caught its pace, and now very clearly the show is presenting the real challenge it carries for one to sail through number of rounds, and become the first ‘Rising Star’ of the country. It is definitely not as easy as it sounds.
 

Each contestant is getting more serious than ever, and the real show begins from this level of competition. We saw last week how difficult it was for the judges and experts to decide, and to choose a better contender during ‘Duels Ki Takkar.’However, India chose first top eight contestants last week.

 

Coming week will be intriguing once again, as Duels Ki Takkar will continue. Some real outstanding performers will be competing against each other, being divided in pairs.

 

Important as viewers at this point is to be extremely wise while voting, the green swipe for a performer who is really deserving, and not getting swayed by emotions.

 

Hence, do vote for the right contestant and stay tuned!


