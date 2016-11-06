Immunity Medallion, for the first time in history of Bigg Boss!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 3:17 pm

Bigg Boss 10 will see a thrilling twist tonight and that is the Immunity Medallion! For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, contestants will compete to win 2 immunities that can be claimed at any point as the winner pleases.

 

vlcsnap-2016-11-06-15h01m09s133

 

Between one lakh and twenty five lakhs the contestants have to bid an amount and the amount bid by the winning contestant will be deducted from the budget provided.

Hai na kahaani mein naya twist? Ye Bigg Boss hai, yaha kuch bhi ho sakta hai! Now let’s see who wins the Immunity Medallion and for how much money! Tune in tonight at 9PM to know the full story!


