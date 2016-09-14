IGT7 meets JDJ9

The challenge month has clearly picked pace and increased the heartbeat of the JDJ9 preps. The contestants are going all out to make sure they put their best foot forward. This week the challenge series will bring along some spectacular magic of not one but two talents on the stage. The IGT 7 participants join the JDJ9 contestants.

Let’s get a Jhalak of who they are

 

Winner of IGT7, Suleiman, who is an impeccable flautist will be seen along with JDJ9 contestant Shantanu Maheshwari.

Masters of energy and co-ordination- Angels Army will dance along with Karishma Tanna

Trishna-the Band  will tweak the songs, Surveen will perform on live music for the first time

Malkeet  Singh, an accomplished ring artist will perform with Nora Fatehi in a mind boggling aerial act

When stunts turn into a breath-taking dance form, hail to Papai and Antra, who will perform along with Salman Yussuf Khan

Sumit and Mohit will yet again try something innovative and this time will have Arjun Bijlani join them for dance-style, which he hasn’t attempted before

Young Aditya, a popluar contortionist, will entertain everyone with his performance with Shakti Arora

We cannot seem to contain our excitement! What about you?  Watch JDJ9 this Saturday at 10 PM to see some amazing talent liven up your screens.


