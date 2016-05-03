posted by Admin, last updated on May 3rd, 2016 at 5:29 pm

All you Bigg Boss fans, who have not registered themselves for Bigg Boss 10 auditions yet, it's time to redeem your status as the Biggest Bigg Boss fan and become a challenger by participating in the show. Past 9 seasons of India's biggest reality show have been quite a net practice and now is time to catapult your popularity from your locality to the world! If you are ready to take that big flight, India Isse Apna Hi Ghar Samjho!

To stand a chance to be one of India's most watched face for 100 days, 24x7, all you need is to be an Indian citizen & above 18 years of age. Follow the step by step instructions and register before 30th, June 2016.



STEPS TO APPLY

1. Bigg Boss wants you to submit one of your best videos. To know how to make a good video, click here

2. Keep the latest picture and a video of yourself saved to your computer, so they are ready for upload when you apply online.

3. Please fill the online application form completely and upload your video and photograph.

4. If selected, you will be intimated through a confirmation email or call and we will proceed with your casting procedure.

5. To Apply for Bigg Boss Season 10 “Click Here”

6. After clicking on the link you will be redirect on the official website of Bigg Boss 10 registration.

7. You can apply through your Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter or Google+ profile

8. If you don’t have any of these online accounts, you can “Continue without login”

9. All the fields mark with the star are mandatory



THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE YOU REGISTER-

1. Fill all the details accordingly and while uploading your video, please remember that your video duration needs to be 3 min or less and the file needs to be maximum 50mb in size. Any video over 3 min duration will be rejected.

2. All the mandatory details are required, but it is suggested you fill maximum details as that will help us know you better.

3. There is no registration fee payable for participation

4. You may send as many videos as you may want

5. On successful submission, a message will be displayed confirming the successful submission of the Video.

6. The uploaded videos shall be evaluated basis our evaluation and screening process and if your video is shortlisted then the team will contact you by email or call to inform you. Only shortlisted participants will be contacted. There will be further rounds of auditions (as decided by Viacom18) for selection of the final participants for participation in Bigg Boss – 10.

7. Only entries submitted by mechanism as mentioned will be accepted and no other entry will be screened or viewed.

8. You may also send in your entries on a DVD to PO Box no 11943 – Azad nagar post Office, Mumbai 400053, India

For the complete list of Eligibility Requirements please check Terms & Conditions. Although the application deadline has been set for 30th June 2016, we encourage you to apply as early as possible. Humein aapka intezaar rahega!