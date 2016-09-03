posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 3rd, 2016 at 2:27 pm

JDJ9 night is back! Our contestants have lived up to each of the challenges to get to this round. Now is the time to 'Rock and Roll' in full on Bollywood Style. Meet Bollywood's Hero No.1, Govinda on the JDJ9 dance floor. And get ready to take a trip down the memory lane, as our JDJ9 contestants will perform in the form of famous 'Bollywood Jodis'.

And today, not one but two jodis will be eliminated.The competition just got tougher!

Catch Shantanu and Alisha as Govinda and Karishma

Catch Surveen and Sanam as Priyanka and Ranbir

Catch Shakti and Suchitra as Kishore Kumar and Madhubala

Catch Arjun and Bhawna as Ranveer and Deepika

Gosh! We cannot wait to watch these wow-licious performances. Find your ticket to Bollywood only on JDJ9 tonight at 10PM!