"I will get my wife and daughter back!" - Rishi.

On Kasam this week, an emotional Tanuja asks Rishi to sign the divorce papers. Rishi before signing questions if she truly wants this and Tanuja replies saying that this is the best decision. Rishi signs them saying he will make sure that the divorce plea gets rejected in court.

 

Later Abhishek and Rishi have a confrontation and the latter says that he will get his wife and daughter back in his life. On the contrary, Abhishek challenges Rishi saying the divorce would certainly happen and he wouldn’t be able to stop it.

 

Rishi clearly knows what Tanuja wants deep within, hence he asks her not to worry.

 

 

Wouldn’t you want to know what happens next?

 

 

Watch Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM! 


