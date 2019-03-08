posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 8th, 2019 at 5:16 pm

Wondering what we meant with that headline? Here you go! Well, we're here to tell you about everything that happened on #KitchenChampions, this afternoon. We had with us Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbacchiya who competed against each and added all the necessary mirch and masala! This episode proved that Bharti Singh can not only tickle your funny bones but also cook up a storm in the kitchen opposite her not-so-innocent husband, Haarsh Limbacchiya. The duo are absolute goals, a laughter riot together and oh boy, SO competitive!

Here are a few glimpses from today’s episode!