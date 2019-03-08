Husband and Wife lock horns in the kitchen!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 8th, 2019 at 5:16 pm

Wondering what we meant with that headline? Here you go! Well, we're here to tell you about everything that happened on #KitchenChampions, this afternoon. We had with us Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbacchiya who competed against each and added all the necessary mirch and masala! This episode proved that Bharti Singh can not only tickle your funny bones but also cook up a storm in the kitchen opposite her not-so-innocent husband, Haarsh Limbacchiya. The duo are absolute goals, a laughter riot together and oh boy, SO competitive!

Here are a few glimpses from today’s episode!

 

_VTP4268
 
 
 
_VTP4272
 
 

 

_VTP4281

 

 

_VTP4288


 

_VTP4299


 
_VTP4308

 

 

Don't forget to tune in to Kitchen Champions from Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm.

 

 

 

 

 

