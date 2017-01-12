posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 12th, 2017 at 12:06 pm

There’s nothing like the “winter wedding” look for pretty Indian brides. Inspired by Bollywood, you can spot the ladies in their sari-clad avatars even at the iciest mountains of Arizona. But unlike summers, winter weddings do come with a ray of hope for us, if not heat. J After all, we don’t have to care about using the waterproof makeup or the sweat that ends up ruining our stunning outfits.

In case you’re wondering what to wear to the next wedding function, we've rounded up the best wedding looks of these leading ladies of Colors TV.

Take cues!

Classic like Thapki

Weddings come with its own share of risks and there are umpteen numbers of things to consider from fabric of the attire to color to silhouettes to makeup to jewelry.

Thapki shows you the classic combination of colors for your ensemble-Red and Golden. We love how she has balanced the heavily embroidered lehenga with her minimalistic makeup.

One can achieve the ‘Maharani’ look with the intricately designed gold necklace set and nose-pin.

P.S.- Don’t miss the heavy bangles that go well with the bridal mehandi.

Buy similar here from the #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry Collection

Royal like Saumya

This quintessential Red bridal wear will remain one of our favourites. The jewelry is the SOUL of the ensemble and takes us back to the Mughal Era. Shoulder-grazing earrings, multi-layered gold and green kundan necklace, maang-tika and nose pin, everything that a Nawabi bride would wear.

A total thumbs up to this look!

Elaborate like Chakor

Chakor hasteamed up her intricately designed lehenga with gem-stone embellished necklace set and earrings. She has opted for a delicate nose-pin to balance the heavy jewelry set. If you’re the maximalist bride, go for this look. After all, the perfect Indian bride never checks off our list!

Elegant like Nutan

If you want to be different, you can ditch the lehanga and wear a sharara instead! Nutan shows us how to be the understated bride with beige colored sharara and golden jewelry.

P.S.- Do not forget to wear the oh-so-trendy golden choker necklace with the look.

Trendy like Simar

This look is apt for a reception party. With the right choice of fabric and color, Simar surely gives us style goals. We’re crushing on her pink net sari look, not to forget the gold and pearl-beaded statement earrings and the sparkling CZ studded ring.

Tip: Avoid curls and pull backyour hair straight after days of glamming up at the salon.

Which look did you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

Loads of love, warmth, colors and bling for your winter wedding… Happy Shopping!