posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 2nd, 2018 at 5:40 pm

It is when a wave of emotions are flowing your way, you’re never tired of those endless phone calls, and you’ve got a natural rouge on almost all the time! If THIS is not love, my friend, then what is it? Well, while the initial uncertainties and apprehensions take over your mind, trust your heart to ditch logic almost every time! With one thing leading to another, here are five signs that prove you’re in love!

Sign #1: Hearing a story for the 50th time? Well, bring it on!

Sign #2: You can strike a conversation with that person anywhere and everywhere!

Sign #3: He is your go-to person at any hour, and that’s the best feeling ever, right?

Sign #4: You don’t mind looking like a fool in front of her!

Sign #5: Everything seems beautiful and you’re only smiling from ear to ear!