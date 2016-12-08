posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 8th, 2016 at 3:34 pm

Housemates under scrutiny

The behavior of housemates is being closely watched over by the media and tonight, in a special press conference, media gets to ask questions to their favourite housemates. Here’s how the housemates faced the media questions…

Manveer ji aap mante hain ki Rohan show mein aap se bhaari pad rahe hain, kyun ki woh celebrity hai?

Manveer disagrees with this question and goes on to explaining that when he entered the Bigg Boss house with Rohan they shared a different equation. However, somewhere during the game Rohan took his decisions personally and that’s when things changed between them. He further adds that he is not here to get into any personal games.

Bani ke bina toh koi wajood hi nahi hai Gaurav Chopra aka is show ke andar…

Gaurav responds to this comment in his trademark style and says that he looks at this statement as a personal opinion of the questioner and chooses not to respond. Bani’s reaction to this is interesting as firstly she is kind of taken aback and then she ends up grinning at Gaurav’s answer.

Priyanka, aisa lagta hai ki ya toh Om Swami aapka istemaal kar rahe hain ya aap unka 'beti' bankar istemal kar rahi hain...

Priyanka feels that it’s absolutely fair to do so. If Swami Om is wrong at any point, she will help him improve as an individual rather than giving up on him.

Lopa, aap ko yeh lagta hai kahin na kahin Bani insecure hai aap se?

Needless to say that Lopamudra does believe that Bani is insecure because of her. This leads to a heated argument between the two ladies during the press conference and Bani walks out.

Isn’t that a lot of drama in Bigg Boss 10 house? Don’t miss this press conference and do watch the housemates, unplugged! Tune in at 10.30PM!