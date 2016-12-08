Housemates under the glare of media at the press conference on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 8th, 2016 at 3:34 pm

Housemates under scrutiny

IMG_1177

 

The behavior of housemates is being closely watched over by the media and tonight, in a special press conference, media gets to ask questions to their favourite housemates. Here’s how the housemates faced the media questions…

 

Manveer ji aap mante hain ki Rohan show mein aap se bhaari pad rahe hain, kyun ki woh celebrity hai?

PIC 34

 

Manveer disagrees with this question and goes on to explaining that when he entered the Bigg Boss house with Rohan they shared a different equation. However, somewhere during the game Rohan took his decisions personally and that’s when things changed between them. He further adds that he is not here to get into any personal games.

 

Bani ke bina toh koi wajood hi nahi hai Gaurav Chopra aka is show ke andar…

PIC 45

 

PIC 44

 

Gaurav responds to this comment in his trademark style and says that he looks at this statement as a personal opinion of the questioner and chooses not to respond. Bani’s reaction to this is interesting as firstly she is kind of taken aback and then she ends up grinning at Gaurav’s answer.

 

Priyanka, aisa lagta hai ki ya toh Om Swami aapka istemaal kar rahe hain ya aap unka 'beti' bankar istemal kar rahi hain...

PIC 47

 

Priyanka feels that it’s absolutely fair to do so. If Swami Om is wrong at any point, she will help him improve as an individual rather than giving up on him.

 

Lopa, aap ko yeh lagta hai kahin na kahin Bani insecure hai aap se?

PIC 52

 

PIC 58

 

Needless to say that Lopamudra does believe that Bani is insecure because of her. This leads to a heated argument between the two ladies during the press conference and Bani walks out.

 

Isn’t that a lot of drama in Bigg Boss 10 house? Don’t miss this press conference and do watch the housemates, unplugged! Tune in at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with