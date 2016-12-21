Housemates Turn Against Swami Om Once Again!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 21st, 2016 at 7:38 pm

IMG_5498

 

Since the beginning of the season we have seen how Swami Om has been the reason for some or the other fight in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Even after being warned by the Housemates not to get personal, Swami Om made some unpleasant remarks against Piku, Manu Punjabi's Fiancé, which made Manu lose all his cool. Housemates taking a firm stand against this act of Swami Om supported Manu in every way possible.

 

PIC 63

Watch tonights episode to know the entire story.

Do watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with