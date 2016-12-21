posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 21st, 2016 at 7:38 pm

Since the beginning of the season we have seen how Swami Om has been the reason for some or the other fight in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Even after being warned by the Housemates not to get personal, Swami Om made some unpleasant remarks against Piku, Manu Punjabi's Fiancé, which made Manu lose all his cool. Housemates taking a firm stand against this act of Swami Om supported Manu in every way possible.

