Housemates to nominate each other by 'Bursting Balloons' on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 2:46 pm

Nominations Monday is here again and for this week’s nominations Bigg Boss has come up with a unique task.

 

IMG_2801

 

Burst the Balloon to Nominate Task

 

IMG_2728

 

IMG_2766

 

IMG_2793

 

Bigg Boss sends special belts with balloons for the housemates which are to be worn on the waist. The housemates have to burst the balloon and nominate the contestant of their choice. Throughout the day, five buzzers are rung by Bigg Boss. On every buzzer one balloon has to be compulsorily burst. At the end of the task five contestants whose balloons are burst are nominated for the week.

 

IMG_2738

 

The task leads to more arguments between the housemates. Rahul wants to burst Manveer’s balloon and nominate him but Manveer tries to stop him. Eventually Manveer bursts his own balloon.

 

IMG_2778

 

Who do you think will get nominated this week? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to know more, tonight at 10.30PM!


