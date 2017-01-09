Housemates Rank Themselves From 1 To 6 On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 9th, 2017 at 4:11 pm

Just a couple of weeks left for the Grand finale to happen on Bigg Boss 10. Tonight Bigg Boss will announce an activity wherein the housemates will be asked to discuss among st each other about each one’s capability on how are they performing on the show. Basing on that they need to place themselves on a stand kept in the garden area having ranks from 1 to 6.

 

PIC 26

 

 

The game gets interesting from here, as all the the six housemates discuss, lay their points and strategize on the same.

 

PIC 29

 

 

It will be truly interesting to see on what basis they come to the final conclusion and rankings.

Tonight’s episode will keep you totally hooked to your television sets!

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!




