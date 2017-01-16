Housemates In A Plight During Nominations On Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2017 at 2:04 pm

Ever since nomination activity was disclosed to the housemates, everyone seemed to be in a fix about the same. Manu and Manveer are seen discussing that things were bound to happen this way at this juncture of the show.

 

IMG_2009

 

 

Manu later tells Monalisa to be wise and then take a decision and not just nominate herself randomly by giving away the housemate’s parcel. Mona says she will do whatever she feels is right. Manu constantly keeps telling her not to go ahead at first and get nominated and not give an early reaction to things, rather observe people what they do in the house. He is seen constantly requesting her about the same.

 

IMG_2000

 

 

Will Monalisa listen to the friendly advice?

 

IMG_1797

 

 

Watch Bigg Boss 10 to know the full story at 10:30 PM!


