Housemates get teary-eyed having their family members on Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 7th, 2017 at 1:00 pm

The Bigg Boss house has a unique luxury budget task this week where strategies, plotting and planning would all be kept aside. The task called ‘Statue’ will involve loads of emotions.

 

IMG_0861

 

 

The episode tonight will take us on an emotional ride. The housemates would be asked to ‘freeze’ at different moments and during those moments one family member of one housemate will come and visit the housemates.

 

IMG_0804

 

 

The task will purely test the self, emotional control and patience of the housemates.

 

 

It would truly be heart-warming to see the family members coming and embracing all the housemates one after the other.

 

IMG_0976

 

 

The best part would be to see all the internal differences amongst the housemates getting dissolved at least for that moment.

 

 

Will this task lead to a rebond for some broken friendships?


﻿

