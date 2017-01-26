posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 2:21 pm

You will get equally overwhelmed watching tonight’s episode, when Bigg Boss heartily praises each housemate on their performances in all kinds of tasks given to them. Very specifically he says the last task of the season ‘BB Mela’ gets over finally, listening to all of this; all the gharwaalez get truly overwhelmed. Everyone is teary eyed and keeps thanking Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss warmly encourages each and every one to give their best in the tasks that life throws at them. He says, they must put in the same efforts and heart to win in all areas of life. Through these lines very clearly Bigg Boss points out the learning they all received during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

In a sweet instance, all the four housemates give each other a warm hug together forming a circle.

It’s really eye pleasing to see them that way.

3 days to go for the grand finale, which contestant are you counting on?