Housemates Get Emotional At The End Of The Last Task On Bigg Boss Season 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 2:21 pm

You will get equally overwhelmed watching tonight’s episode, when Bigg Boss heartily praises each housemate on their performances in all kinds of tasks given to them. Very specifically he says the last task of the season ‘BB Mela’ gets over finally, listening to all of this; all the gharwaalez get truly overwhelmed. Everyone is teary eyed and keeps thanking Bigg Boss.

 

PIC 46

 

 

Bigg Boss warmly encourages each and every one to give their best in the tasks that life throws at them. He says, they must put in the same efforts and heart to win in all areas of life. Through these lines very clearly Bigg Boss points out the learning they all received during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

 

PIC 43

 

 

In a sweet instance, all the four housemates give each other a warm hug together forming a circle.

 

PIC 40

 

 

It’s really eye pleasing to see them that way.

 

PIC 51

 

 

3 days to go for the grand finale, which contestant are you counting on?


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with