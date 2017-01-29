Housemates get a final chance to win 10 lakhs on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 29th, 2017 at 2:30 pm

The finalists are into the ‘Last Room’ where Salman gives them an opportunity to back out of the game and take ten lakh rupees. Within two minutes, any one contestant has to press the buzzer in front of them. The contestant wins a sum of ten lakh rupees but at the same time, he or she gets out of the season instantly and remaining three housemates return in to the house.

 

PIC 61

 

PIC 60

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 64

 

Who do you think would hit the buzzer?

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9Pm to know more!


