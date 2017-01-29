posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 29th, 2017 at 2:30 pm

The finalists are into the ‘Last Room’ where Salman gives them an opportunity to back out of the game and take ten lakh rupees. Within two minutes, any one contestant has to press the buzzer in front of them. The contestant wins a sum of ten lakh rupees but at the same time, he or she gets out of the season instantly and remaining three housemates return in to the house.

Who do you think would hit the buzzer?

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9Pm to know more!