Housemates engage in some fun tasks on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 15th, 2017 at 3:30 pm

The housemates seem to be having a really gala time tonight on Bigg Boss 10! They enjoy mimicing Govinda and grooving to his songs, but that's not all.

 

PIC 50

 

Bharti of Comedy Nights Bachaao visits the Bigg Boss 10 house and reads forecasts for the housemates. She tells some super hilarious 'Totkas' to Manveer and sets in a light mood.

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 52

 

Later on, housemates play an entertaining task where they have to wear inflated costumes and box with each other. Bani and Manveer seem to be enjoying it so much that they do a Bhangra right in the ring while the task is on between them.

 

PIC 57

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 53

 

Sounds sheer fun and entertainment, right? Don't forget to tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM!


