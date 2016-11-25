posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 2:01 pm

Tonight Swami Om seems to be taking things too far. He feels betrayed as Rohan nominates him for the punishment. He holds a grudge and says nasty things about him. Despite repeated requests from housemates he continues with his ranting.

Later on, housemates express themselves more openly.

Bani goes to an extent of saying that she feels unsafe with Swami Om around and he should be either put in the jail in seclusion or removed from the house. She adds that she cannot sleep peacefully with Swami Om around. Manu says that he is mad. He further explains that everyone is fighting but things return to normal in some time. However, Swami Om is holding grudges. Manu also adds that he is feeling scared. Rohan says that his behavior cannot be taken lightly.

Eventually, Manu and Monalisa discuss that Swami Om should have been boycotted by the housemates long time ago as suggested by Manu. Both are also disappointed that celebrities are taking a stand about Swami Om quite late. They should have spoken up earlier.

Why are housemates feeling so afraid of Swami Om? What exactly has he done? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30 for full scoop!