Housemates boycott Swami Om on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 2:01 pm

Tonight Swami Om seems to be taking things too far. He feels betrayed as Rohan nominates him for the punishment. He holds a grudge and says nasty things about him. Despite repeated requests from housemates he continues with his ranting.

 

PIC 44

 

IMG_9529

 

Later on, housemates express themselves more openly.

 

IMG_9593

 

IMG_9601

 

PIC 59

 

PIC 61

 

Bani goes to an extent of saying that she feels unsafe with Swami Om around and he should be either put in the jail in seclusion or removed from the house. She adds that she cannot sleep peacefully with Swami Om around. Manu says that he is mad. He further explains that everyone is fighting but things return to normal in some time. However, Swami Om is holding grudges. Manu also adds that he is feeling scared. Rohan says that his behavior cannot be taken lightly.

 

PIC 56

 

Eventually, Manu and Monalisa discuss that Swami Om should have been boycotted by the housemates long time ago as suggested by Manu. Both are also disappointed that celebrities are taking a stand about Swami Om quite late. They should have spoken up earlier.

 

PIC 23

 

Why are housemates feeling so afraid of Swami Om? What exactly has he done? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30 for full scoop!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with