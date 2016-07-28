posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 28th, 2016 at 7:19 pm

The level of Tashan on JDJ9 along with stunning performances is going to make us go gaga! But what’s more is that we will be seeing these hot beauties on season 9.

Surveen Chawla who is currently essaying the role of Maya on 24 season 2 is all ready to give awe striking performances on JDJ9

Karishma Tanna is walking tall with her dance mode on and is super excited to be a Jhalak contestant.

Helly Shah of Swaragini fame will also be seen on JDJ9 and guess what? She is the youngest of the lot, our ever smiling Swara.

The Bold and beautiful ex - Bigg Boss 9 contestant Nora Fatehi is now a part of the Jhalak troop.

The gorgeous twins, Priyanka and Poonam, who are a YouTube sensation have danced their way to JDJ9.

And

Last but not the least

We have got someone who sizzles but with her own style. Hanji Bhenji...Chutki is ready for some thumkas on JDJ9

These beauties will set the stage pulsating with their presence. We can bet our dancing hats that you will want to groove alongside them.

Hoot for the hotties!