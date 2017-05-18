'Horror Special' on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 18th, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Can you imagine what will happen when Chhote Miyan Dhaakad will turn into a horror show, and the little bunch of kids will become cute Bhoots?

 

vlcsnap-error220

 

 

 

Well, this is not just an imagination but this is what is exactly going to happen this weekend. This weekend will be little different from the rest, and the theme would be GHOSTS! On a serious note, it will be interesting to see how the children will show their caliber with this new challenge in front of them. Must say, it mustn’t be easy to switch into different characters that they portray every weekend.

 

 

vlcsnap-error681

 

 

 

One can wonder the kind of efforts they must be taking to offer their best in anything and everything they try to deliver.

 

 

vlcsnap-error204

 

 

But we will also get to see Sohail Khan getting upset of something and leaving the show in between.

 

What goes wrong? Can you guess?

 

To know the whole story watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with