posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 18th, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Can you imagine what will happen when Chhote Miyan Dhaakad will turn into a horror show, and the little bunch of kids will become cute Bhoots?

Well, this is not just an imagination but this is what is exactly going to happen this weekend. This weekend will be little different from the rest, and the theme would be GHOSTS! On a serious note, it will be interesting to see how the children will show their caliber with this new challenge in front of them. Must say, it mustn’t be easy to switch into different characters that they portray every weekend.

One can wonder the kind of efforts they must be taking to offer their best in anything and everything they try to deliver.

But we will also get to see Sohail Khan getting upset of something and leaving the show in between.

What goes wrong? Can you guess?

To know the whole story watch ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!