Hina, Rocky and Priyank take over Kitchen Champions!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 13th, 2019 at 5:22 pm

Every day on Colors is a good day because it is brightened up by a list of television celebrities and FOOD! The last 13 episodes have been nothing but a rollercoaster ride and tomorrow too, we promise to you an hour of unlimited entertainment, cute banters and heartfelt laughter because we have with us the Hina Khan with her beau Rocky and Priyank Sharma with his mother.

 

 

_VTP6102

 

 

 

While the two teams are all set to compete with each other, this episode has a fun line up of little acts, compatibility tests, and delectable meals that are made by the two teams. As for the host, don’t forget to watch the fun tadkas added by Arjun Bijlani because he never fails to crack you up. What are they going to cook? Well, that’s something you’ll know when you watch the episode, but we can tell you for sure that this episode is something you cannot skip! Here are a few glimpses coming up for you!

 

 

_VTP6174
 
 
 
_VTP6112
 

 

 
 
_VTP6352
 
 
 
_VTP6420
 
 
 
_VTP6424
 
 

 

_VTP6447
 
 
 
Tune in to Kitchen Champions from Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

﻿

