posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 8th, 2016 at 7:14 pm

Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to be super exciting this weekend. Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Team CNB Taaza will visit the sets of Bigg Boss 10.

Hina Khan in support of Rohan Mehra…

It’s quite obvious that Hina Khan, who has been a co- actor with Rohan Mehra, is coming to support him. We are sure Rohan Mehra would be so sweetly surprised to see his on- screen mommy stand strong by him, especially in the current scenario in the house where he is also nominated.

CNB Taaza Team and Karishma Tanna visit the Bigg Boss 10 sets along with Hina Khan

Present JDJ9 contestant, Karishma Tanna will analyze the game of the housemates and share her views as an ex- contestant. CNB Taaza team will also be present at the Weekend ka Vaar.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 9PM this weekend, to watch your favourite celebrities!