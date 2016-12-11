posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 11th, 2016 at 1:49 pm

Tonight, Hina Khan, Rohan’s reel mother, visits Bigg Boss 10 to share her views about his journey in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Salman asks Hina whether Rohan’s personality in real life matches with the way he is carrying himself on Bigg Boss 10. Hina responds that in reality Rohan seems far different than what he is in the Bigg Boss house. She adds that she has never seen him fight, scream and get aggressive in real life. She goes on to saying that his behavior came as a shock to her.

When Salman questions about Rohan joining Manu and Manveer after Karan and Lokesh’s eviction, Hina says that it was perhaps an intentional move. She urges Rohan to fine tune himself and stand up for right things. Furthermore, she criticizes Priyanka about almost spitting on Rohan’s face. According to her, what kind of example is Priyanka setting for her own children.

How will Hina’s pep talks impact Rohan? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to know more about it, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!