posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 24th, 2017 at 3:02 pm

Akash and Puneesh are already miffed with Hina. Tonight on Bigg Boss 11, taking full advantage of the luxury budget task the blue team would target Hina and Shilpa in the game. In a way, taking their personal revenge for whatever happened in past. Looks like the team participants for both the teams have been very intelligently decided.

Akash would go all out making things difficult for the opposite team, especially Hina.

Hina in a fit of rage would fight out in her game ensuring her team uses all the available materials to disrupt the opposite team’s game.

During one such struggle in the task Bandgi gets hurt and blames Hina that she hit her. A major clash happens when the two get a little personal with each other.

But what goes wrong for such a big fight?

Watch the full story tonight on Bigg Boss 11.