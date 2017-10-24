Hina invites more troubles for herself in the Bigg Boss house.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 24th, 2017 at 3:02 pm

Akash and Puneesh are already miffed with Hina. Tonight on Bigg Boss 11, taking full advantage of the luxury budget task the blue team would target Hina and Shilpa in the game. In a way, taking their personal revenge for whatever happened in past. Looks like the team participants for both the teams have been very intelligently decided.

 

IMG_3284

 

 

Akash would go all out making things difficult for the opposite team, especially Hina.

 

Hina in a fit of rage would fight out in her game ensuring her team uses all the available materials to disrupt the opposite team’s game.

 

IMG_3145

 

 

During one such struggle in the task Bandgi gets hurt and blames Hina that she hit her. A major clash happens when the two get a little personal with each other.

 

 

20

 

 

But what goes wrong for such a big fight?

 

Watch the full story tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with