Himesh Reshammiya is all set to rock in the Bigg Boss house tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 1:49 pm

Another rocking night of Weekend Ka Vaar awaits us all. Today the Bigg Boss house will see a musical rockstar make an entry. Himesh Reshammiya gets the whole house grooving to his music.

 

Bigg Boss house turns into a party house today and the contestants dance away like there is no tomorrow.

 

Also see the song 'aap se mausiiquii' sung by himesh, premier on Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar.
Catch all this dancing action tonight at 9PM and join Salman Khan on Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss.


