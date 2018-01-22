posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 22nd, 2018 at 5:42 pm

The second episode of Rising Star season 2 began with a power packed performance by Shankar Mahadevan. The judges, contestants and audience had a jolly time listening to his melodious voice. He ended his performance by giving us his personal example of how he managed to break stereotypes and followed the concept of Utha Soch Ki Deewar.

The first performer of the night was Dr. Sandeep Ranjan who stunned the audience and judges and raised the wall with 93% votes. Ravi Dubey being the comical host that he is added at the end of the performance that Dr. Sandeep is actually Suron ka Doctor. The next performance of Soham and Chaitanya raised the wall by 1% more than Dr. Sandeep. Post their fabulous performance, Soham and Chaitanya got the opportunity to perform with the experts on stage.

The following performer Ishwari Behera did not manage to raise the wall with her singing. But, she got the experts to believe in her hardships and Shankar Mahadevan also promised to support her in her musical journey. The mother-daughter duo who came in next couldn’t raise the wall high enough but their sportsmanship was commendable.

The night continued with even more exciting performances. The next best performance was from Afreen group. The stole the show and got a total of 94% votes. The episode ended with a total of 5 amazing performers who raised the wall. Stay tuned for more inside details of Rising Star Season 2.

Who was your favorite performer? Let us know in the comments below.