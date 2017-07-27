posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 27th, 2017 at 12:44 pm

We totally love the light hearted comedy ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ and all the characters on the show. Don’t you think it would be splendid if the world had lots of laughter and joy? Well, we all can hope for that and make that happen and not just believe that it’s a mere dream!

Talking about the show, the character of Sheena is played by Hiba Nawab. The young and pretty looking actress is grabbing a lot of attention all around these days. Especially her chemistry on the show with Jay Soni i.e. Bakool is too awesome!

We just happened to sneak peek into Hiba’s Instagram account and found some really lovely pictures and that’s when we believed why the girl is getting so popular.

You must have a look too and tell us if we are right or no!

Cheers to my 175k #instagramers love you all 😘❤️🤗 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Jumma Mubarak ❤️ A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Be fearless. Be bold. Be you. A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Can't get over this beautiful outfit❤️ @partho_stylist 🤗 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

#sundayworkday #workingmode🔛 #Sheena #bhagbakulbhag A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

✌🏻 boomerang credit @latikapandit 😘 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

So this is dedicated to all my lovely ppl.. I did fulfill my promise 😘 #DheereDheere❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Lucknow it is✌🏻 #Promotions #cityvisit #bhaagbakulbhaag @colorstv A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on May 23, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

Kisses to all😘😘😘 #Sheena #bhaagbakulbhaag #onset #outdoorsbelike @colorstv A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on May 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Everyday do something that will inch you closer to a better tomorrow ❤️ #liveandletlive #peaceandlove #betterdaysalreadyhere #alhamdulillah❤️ A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on May 8, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Ramadan Mubarak to all my lovely ppl😇 May Allah's blessings be with y'all😊❤️ A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on May 28, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

She lost her self in trees among the ever-changing leaves🍃 P.C- @jaysoni25 photography obsession to another level😝😝 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Once upon a giggle❤️ P.C- @jaysoni25 thank you for this beautiful partial candid moment 😁😁😁 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

#thursdayfeels #throwbackthursday #love #happyheart A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Would you like to share a few words about this beauty? Do share in the below space.