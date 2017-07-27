Hiba Nawab from Bhaag Bakool Bhaag is captivating everyone's attention here's why!

We totally love the light hearted comedy ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ and all the characters on the show. Don’t you think it would be splendid if the world had lots of laughter and joy?  Well, we all can hope for that and make that happen and not just believe that it’s a mere dream!

 

Talking about the show, the character of Sheena is played by Hiba Nawab. The young and pretty looking actress is grabbing a lot of attention all around these days. Especially her chemistry on the show with Jay Soni i.e. Bakool is too awesome!

 

We just happened to sneak peek into Hiba’s Instagram account and found some really lovely pictures and that’s when we believed why the girl is getting so popular.

 

You must have a look too and tell us if we are right or no!

 

 

Cheers to my 175k #instagramers love you all 😘❤️🤗

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

Jumma Mubarak ❤️

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

Be fearless. Be bold. Be you.

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

Can't get over this beautiful outfit❤️ @partho_stylist 🤗

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

#sundayworkday #workingmode🔛 #Sheena #bhagbakulbhag

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

✌🏻 boomerang credit @latikapandit 😘

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

So this is dedicated to all my lovely ppl.. I did fulfill my promise 😘 #DheereDheere❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

Lucknow it is✌🏻 #Promotions #cityvisit #bhaagbakulbhaag @colorstv

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

Kisses to all😘😘😘 #Sheena #bhaagbakulbhaag #onset #outdoorsbelike @colorstv

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

 

 

Ramadan Mubarak to all my lovely ppl😇 May Allah's blessings be with y'all😊❤️

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

 

 

Once upon a giggle❤️ P.C- @jaysoni25 thank you for this beautiful partial candid moment 😁😁😁

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

 

 

#thursdayfeels #throwbackthursday #love #happyheart

A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on

 

Would you like to share a few words about this beauty? Do share in the below space.


