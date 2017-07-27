posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 27th, 2017 at 12:44 pm
We totally love the light hearted comedy ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ and all the characters on the show. Don’t you think it would be splendid if the world had lots of laughter and joy? Well, we all can hope for that and make that happen and not just believe that it’s a mere dream!
Talking about the show, the character of Sheena is played by Hiba Nawab. The young and pretty looking actress is grabbing a lot of attention all around these days. Especially her chemistry on the show with Jay Soni i.e. Bakool is too awesome!
We just happened to sneak peek into Hiba’s Instagram account and found some really lovely pictures and that’s when we believed why the girl is getting so popular.
You must have a look too and tell us if we are right or no!
Would you like to share a few words about this beauty? Do share in the below space.
