Here's your chance to help Saumya find the answer to an important question faced by her on Shakti!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 12:15 pm

Saumya’s life on Shakti has seen many twists and turns as of now.

 

DSC_6238

 

In this difficult journey, the audience has played an important part by supporting Saumya and giving her their love. She needs the same love and support yet again as she is faced with the most crucial question of her life, whether she can dream of being a mother or not?

 

DSC_6367

 

Here’s your chance to help Saumya find an answer to her question. All you need to do is download the Colors TV App and tune in to Shakti tomorrow at 8.00PM!

Download the App by clicking here or use the following link- http://bit.ly/colorstv

 

DSC_6345

 

Don’t forget to watch your favourite show Shakti, tomorrow at 8.00PM and be a part of this epic moment in Saumya’s life!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with