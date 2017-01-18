posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 12:15 pm

Saumya’s life on Shakti has seen many twists and turns as of now.

In this difficult journey, the audience has played an important part by supporting Saumya and giving her their love. She needs the same love and support yet again as she is faced with the most crucial question of her life, whether she can dream of being a mother or not?

Here’s your chance to help Saumya find an answer to her question. All you need to do is download the Colors TV App and tune in to Shakti tomorrow at 8.00PM!

Download the App by clicking here or use the following link- http://bit.ly/colorstv

Don’t forget to watch your favourite show Shakti, tomorrow at 8.00PM and be a part of this epic moment in Saumya’s life!