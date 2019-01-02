posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 2nd, 2019 at 3:06 pm

Set against gorgeous Argentina landscapes, Khatron Ke Khiladi this season is bigger and better! With Rohit Shetty leading the troop of 12 daredevils, this season is certainly one of the most awaited seasons only because this season is an amalgamation of thrill, adventure, courage, entertainment and a whole lot of fear. Jigger pe trigger as the overall theme of show speaks volumes as Rohit Shetty takes over and challenges these contenders like none other. Being pushed out of their comfort zone one stunt after another, we can only wait to see who emerges victorious!

The season will see an eclectic mix of celebrity contestants take up the most daring challenges and throw a curve ball at the viewers with their steely resolve. Whether it is Bigg Boss famed Vikas Gupta and Sreesanth, dance sensation Puneet Pathak or the lissome Shamita Shetty, every contestant will fight to win the coveted title. Joining them are TV’s first lady of comedy Bharti Singh with husband Harsh Limbachiya, television beauties Jasmine Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit and Avika Gor and the heartthrobs of the small screen Aly Gony, Zain Imam and Aditya Narayan. Together, these khatron ke khiladis will battle it out in Argentina and there’s no reason for you to miss all the action, right?

Tune in 5th January onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.