posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 1:06 pm

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar of Rock On 2 were seen inside the Bigg Boss house yesterday. Tonight they come on stage and cast a musical spell.

Shraddha and Farhan are joined by Purab Kohli and Arjun Rampal, also part of Rock On 2. All of them together perform the song ‘You Know What I Mean’.

But there’s more! Farhan plays up an act of Crime Master Gogo, the famous character by Shakti Kapoor, and takes everyone on a laughter ride! That’s definitely not to be missed!

All this and more, only on Bigg Boss 10, tonight at 9PM! Tune in!