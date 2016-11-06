Here's why you can't afford to miss Rock On 2 team on Bigg Boss tonight!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 1:06 pm

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar of Rock On 2 were seen inside the Bigg Boss house yesterday. Tonight they come on stage and cast a musical spell.

 

Pic 17

 

Pic 24

 

Pic 21

 

 

Shraddha and Farhan are joined by Purab Kohli and Arjun Rampal, also part of Rock On 2. All of them together perform the song ‘You Know What I Mean’. 

 

Pic 26

 

Pic 34

 

But there’s more! Farhan plays up an act of Crime Master Gogo, the famous character by Shakti Kapoor, and takes everyone on a laughter ride! That’s definitely not to be missed!

 

Pic 39

 

All this and more, only on Bigg Boss 10, tonight at 9PM! Tune in!


﻿

