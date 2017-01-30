posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 30th, 2017 at 1:27 am

Bigg Boss 10 finally reached completion in an episode filled with fun and drama. We give you reasons why it was a super entertainer…

High on glamour quotient

The Grand Finale episode had lots of glitz and glamour as some of our favourite stars performed on the Bigg Boss stage. Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam celebrated the success of Kaabil and engaged in some fun activities with the housemates. Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna set the stage ablaze with their sizzling performances. Chakor and Sooraj of Udann introduced the four finalists in their new stylish Avatar. The performances by all four finalists and Salman’s special performance increased the entertainment value of the finale.

The Emotions Meter hit a new high

The finalists were totally excited for the finale. Everyone, including Salman, the evicted contestants and family members of finalists, got emotional while watching a recap of Bigg Boss season 10. After 105 days the finalists got to see their loved ones. All four finalists were touched on seeing the video messages from their near and dear ones. Fan messages moved both Bani and Manveer. As the two of them heard Bigg Boss speak to them for the last time, both got teary eyed and walked out of the house with a heavy heart full of bitter- sweet memories.

Full of drama

Even on this last day, Bigg Boss had some super twists planned for the finalists. The most exciting twist was the final task in the Last Room where one of the contestants could hit the buzzer and step out of the finale however, with an amount of ten lakh rupees. Manu hit the buzzer and it definitely proved to be a wise decision as he had got a fourth place on the show. Later on, increasing the excitement further, Salman announced Lopamudra to be the second runner- up. Dibang made an appearance and through a news bulletin, updated the finalists with top news of the outside world.

A bouquet of new shows on Colors TV was announced

The exciting first look of the new live singing reality show, Rising Star was a real attraction as Shankar Mahadevan, who would also be seen judging the show, performed live. Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan along with a gang of ‘Dhaakad’ kids announced the new children’s show on Colors, Chhote Miyan Dhaakad and the two will be judging this show. Cast of Dil Se Dil Tak also visited the Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale and added to the glamour quotient.

All in all it was a complete package and a superb finale to a wonderful journey called Bigg Boss 10.