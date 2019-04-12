Here's what's in store for you tonight on Jhansi Ki Rani!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 12th, 2019 at 6:28 pm

Tonight, on Jhansi Ki Rani, Peshwa and his wife are heading towards the Jhansi palace to attend Manu’s wedding where Manibai asks Peshwa if it’s a good idea for her to come to Jhansi. His response to this was that he has come for his chhabili! At the entrance, the royal dignitaries including Peshwa and Bhahadur Shah Zafar are seen welcoming the family members. A little later, Saku tries to escape from there silently, however, Lacho notices her and follows her.

 

Going forward, Saku tries to find the map of Jhansi so that she can help Bundeli’s in accomplishing their mission to attack. With so much going on, Janki notices that Lacho and Saki are not around and that they must be up to something. To find out more, she exits from the venue too. Back in the palace, Manu tries to hide the explosives tied to her leg. Will she manage to reach her chamber safely? 

Tune in to Jhansi Ki Rani tonight at 9:30 pm!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Shamsher makes a promise to Roop!

Shamsher makes a promise to Roop!

Saumya is kidnapped!

Saumya is kidnapped!

Dhanak is the new don?

Dhanak is the new don?

Jagat comes home!

Jagat comes home!

Bela saves the day?

Bela saves the day?

You Might Also Like

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Famously Filmfare

Famously Filmfare

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Connect with