posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 12th, 2019 at 6:28 pm

Tonight, on Jhansi Ki Rani, Peshwa and his wife are heading towards the Jhansi palace to attend Manu’s wedding where Manibai asks Peshwa if it’s a good idea for her to come to Jhansi. His response to this was that he has come for his chhabili! At the entrance, the royal dignitaries including Peshwa and Bhahadur Shah Zafar are seen welcoming the family members. A little later, Saku tries to escape from there silently, however, Lacho notices her and follows her.

Going forward, Saku tries to find the map of Jhansi so that she can help Bundeli’s in accomplishing their mission to attack. With so much going on, Janki notices that Lacho and Saki are not around and that they must be up to something. To find out more, she exits from the venue too. Back in the palace, Manu tries to hide the explosives tied to her leg. Will she manage to reach her chamber safely?

Tune in to Jhansi Ki Rani tonight at 9:30 pm!