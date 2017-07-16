Here's what's going to happen at IIFA 2017 tonight, don't forget tuning in at 7 PM!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 16th, 2017 at 4:15 pm

There is so much happening tonight on IIFA that you wouldn’t have ever imagined! We promise you a perfect evening full of glamour and starry galore. Be ready to become part of a grand celebration of Hindi cinema.  

 

Undoubtedly to know who win awards in different categories is the most exciting thing to look forward to. Not ignoring the fact that everything would be incomplete without the Bollywood thumkas of your favorite stars on the stage with a huge crowd cheering for them all around. It would be an overload of fun and excitement.

 

 

DCS_4510

 

 

 IIFA 2017 will keep you tight gripped throughout!

 

Performances by – Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan , Alia Bhatt and many more will amaze you to another level.

 

 

79886173-6b08-4d8b-a152-7f99c640b742

 

 

One of the sequences would also have Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt singing on stage together – Ikk Kudi.

 

Salman Khan’s fan will go crazy to find him singing and performing on some of his latest songs.

 

Hosts, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will keep us all hooked with funny gags and jokes from the beginning till the end.

 

 

f7aa0b2b-b1b6-4b2b-88f5-855cfe7ce0ea

 

 

Maniesh Paul will be back once again to keep the star audience engaged with his quirky jokes and acts. You just can’t miss on these.

 

Watching the celebs at their best would be a visual treat truly!

 

Tune in tonight at 7 PM for IIFA 2017!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with