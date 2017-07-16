posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 16th, 2017 at 4:15 pm

There is so much happening tonight on IIFA that you wouldn’t have ever imagined! We promise you a perfect evening full of glamour and starry galore. Be ready to become part of a grand celebration of Hindi cinema.

Undoubtedly to know who win awards in different categories is the most exciting thing to look forward to. Not ignoring the fact that everything would be incomplete without the Bollywood thumkas of your favorite stars on the stage with a huge crowd cheering for them all around. It would be an overload of fun and excitement.

IIFA 2017 will keep you tight gripped throughout!

Performances by – Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan , Alia Bhatt and many more will amaze you to another level.

One of the sequences would also have Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt singing on stage together – Ikk Kudi.

Salman Khan’s fan will go crazy to find him singing and performing on some of his latest songs.

Hosts, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will keep us all hooked with funny gags and jokes from the beginning till the end.

Maniesh Paul will be back once again to keep the star audience engaged with his quirky jokes and acts. You just can’t miss on these.

Watching the celebs at their best would be a visual treat truly!

Tune in tonight at 7 PM for IIFA 2017!