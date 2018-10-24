posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 24th, 2018 at 4:18 pm

With everyone struggling to win the BB poultry farm captaincy task, we see many contenders getting disqualified, getting into arguments and strategizing on who needs to be in and who needs to be out. From Dipika, Surbhi, and Romil getting disqualified, tonight we see who finally qualifies to be a davedaar for captaincy! During the task, we see a clash between the Khan sisters and Deepak. It all started with Deepak and Rohit strategizing on removing Somi from the captaincy race. What does this lead to?

Going forward, Deepak will be seen telling Urvashi to go out and speak to the other contenders about voting for her. However, Urvashi thinks otherwise and that leads to an argument between Deepak and Urvashi. How do things turn around after this task? Is this the start of a new phase in the house?