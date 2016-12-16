posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 16th, 2016 at 5:11 pm

Global Citizen India is a social action platform for a global generation that wants to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On this platform one can learn about issues, take action on what matters most and join a community committed to social change. They believe that we can end extreme poverty by 2030, because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world.

The Global Citizen India Festival, took place for the first time in the country in Mumbai city. The platform saw many head honchos and celebrities from various filed come and address and pledge towards the three most pressing needs of the country- Quality Education, Gender Equality and Water and Sanitation.



Mission Behind Quality Education

The world has cut the number of children without an education in half. This progress must extend to the over 50 million still left out. Educated and healthy children will lead their communities out of poverty and build the thriving nations of tomorrow.

Mission Behind Gender Equality

Women and girls can be powerful community leaders, but more than 62 million girls around the globe are currently denied their basic rights. What can you do to change this? Become a Global Citizen and take the pledge to stop gender inequality.

Mission Behind Water and Sanitation

Over a billion people suffer the indignity of open defecation with many lacking basic clean water. Join Global Citizen and take the pledge to make a difference.

Global Citizen India- Global Citizen India is a platform for social change. Our mission: to mobilize youth to take action in support of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The festival brought the stage and the mission together and conjoined the efforts towards the three prime goals.

Global Citizen India Festival, was held at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday, November 19. The government and corporate houses pledged to spend crores of rupees for the causes of gender equality, health and sanitation, quality education and eradicating extreme poverty.The concert too, which was held on World Toilet Day had countless Bollywood celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Freida Pinto reminding us of the greater cause underlying the event. East India Comedy performed a sketch talking about ending open defecation in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the audience through video conferencing.

A humungous crowd of 80000 people was witness to the performances of the International artists- Demi Lovato, The Vamps, Jay Z and most certainly, Coldplay!

During their encore, Coldplay pretty much served as an acoustic backing band for A. R. Rahman while the composer sang his rendition of ‘Vande Mantaram’ aka ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. Martin joined in for the chorus of the patriotic tune with the same enthusiasm as anyone of us would have, something that got many emotional. The band's "Fix You," which everyone sang along to, was the highlight of the night, along with the massive fireworks.

Within two months of launching Global Citizen Festival India, the organizers garnered more than 500,000 registered users (Global Citizens) to take up 2,000,000 ‘actions’ to earn their tickets. With a commitment of investment tallying up to 40,500 crore rupees (USD $5.93 billion), Global Citizen India Festival was a night of ‘Craze and Cause’ bundled up in one. Global Citizen India Festival hit a bull’s-eye with their first fest. The next edition will be worth looking forward too.