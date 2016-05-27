posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on May 27th, 2016 at 10:53 am

Whoa, this has been one hell of an exciting season of Frooti Box Cricket League. There was so much more drama than there is in all of the soap operas put together that now with the season coming to an end, it feels kinda sad. There were so many adrenaline pumping moments during the matches that we had to hear from the celebrities themselves what their favorite moments were during this entire tournament. Here's is a look at what they had to say.

Shravan Reddy

"It' a bad memory...but it was my team Chennai Swaggers losing the semi finals on the last ball.!!"

Kishwer Merchantt

"The match with Lucknow Nawabs where we kept doing adaab to the Nawabs of the opponent team."

Suyyash Rai

"When Karan Wahi was injured during the semi finale match with Jaipur Raj Joshiley; it was like a emotional roller coaster ride. But still we made our come back in the last two overs and won the match."

Pritam Singh

"The favorite BCL memory is as a host, I convinced Kamya Punjabi to say all the best to Karan Patel (*wink*)"