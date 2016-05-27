Here's what Frooti BCL stars had to say about the tournament!

posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on May 27th, 2016

Whoa, this has been one hell of an exciting season of Frooti Box Cricket League. There was so much more drama than there is in all of the soap operas put together that now with the season coming to an end, it feels kinda sad. There were so many adrenaline pumping moments during the matches that we had to hear from the celebrities themselves what their favorite moments were during this entire tournament. Here's is a look at what they had to say.

 

Shravan Reddy

2

 

"It' a bad memory...but it was my team Chennai Swaggers losing the semi finals on the last ball.!!"

 

Kishwer Merchantt

12328517_850992838362305_2129662891_n

"The match with Lucknow Nawabs where we kept doing adaab to the Nawabs of the opponent team."
Suyyash Rai
12599356_1553034505017570_595934989_n
"When Karan Wahi was injured during the semi finale match with Jaipur Raj Joshiley; it was like a emotional roller coaster ride. But still we made our come back in the last two overs and won the match."
Pritam Singh
12331347_209272852755208_1612604792_n

 

"The favorite BCL memory is as a host, I convinced Kamya Punjabi to say all the best to Karan Patel (*wink*)"
Anita Hassanandani
1
"When we were playing against Chennai Swaggers in the Semi Finale match, and the last over by Additi was the most amazing and emotional because she got us through that match."
Don't forget to tune into the finale match this Saturday at 4:30PM.


