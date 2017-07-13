Here's the latest update on IIFA 2017 directly from New York!

All the stars from Bollywood have landed in New York also called the ‘Big Apple’ for IIFA 2017! The 18th year of IIFA yet another star studded event which is beginning today with its closure on 16th of July is all set to rock.

 

The last round of rehearsals and preparations are on full swing.

 

To let you know the hosts of the event this year will be – Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan makes his IIFA debut this year; he will be performing and hosting a few segments too.

 

Here’s a sneak peek into what’s happening in New York at present -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

#iifa2017 look of the day! @burberry #irresistorsunglasses styled by @kunalrawaldstress

#angrycat @gucci #iifa2017 styled by @nikitajaisinghani

WhatsApp Image 2017-07-13 at 10.06.46

 

Alia Bhatt

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-07-13 at 12.18.34

 

Arjun Bijlani & Karan Wahi

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-07-13 at 10.06.54

 

Sonakshi Sinha

 

 

Watch this space for more updates directly from New York!

 

Tune into IIFA 2017, 16th July at 7 PM!


Connect with