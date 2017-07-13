posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 13th, 2017 at 12:42 pm
All the stars from Bollywood have landed in New York also called the ‘Big Apple’ for IIFA 2017! The 18th year of IIFA yet another star studded event which is beginning today with its closure on 16th of July is all set to rock.
The last round of rehearsals and preparations are on full swing.
To let you know the hosts of the event this year will be – Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan makes his IIFA debut this year; he will be performing and hosting a few segments too.
Here’s a sneak peek into what’s happening in New York at present -
Alia Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani & Karan Wahi
Sonakshi Sinha
