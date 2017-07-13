posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 13th, 2017 at 12:42 pm

All the stars from Bollywood have landed in New York also called the ‘Big Apple’ for IIFA 2017! The 18th year of IIFA yet another star studded event which is beginning today with its closure on 16th of July is all set to rock.

The last round of rehearsals and preparations are on full swing.

To let you know the hosts of the event this year will be – Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan makes his IIFA debut this year; he will be performing and hosting a few segments too.

Here’s a sneak peek into what’s happening in New York at present -

What an honour ringing the closing bell at @nasdaq! A first of its kind experience as we kicked off the @iifa festivites in #newyorkcity today... always a pleasure! A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Baut Hee Hard Work Kita #Bhangrafunk Group Ne😎 #iifa2017 BHANGRA TAN PAUGA VEER JI👊💥 Support Kareo Sarey.. Filmi Sitareyan ch DosanjhanWala pic.twitter.com/gx263PPESx — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 12, 2017

Jet lagged.So took a lonely walk at 5am to an empty Times Square & bumped into @priyankachopra.Was great meeting you old friend.#IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/ZqoAQHr7NN — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 11, 2017

#iifa2017 look of the day! @burberry #irresistorsunglasses styled by @kunalrawaldstress A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

#angrycat @gucci #iifa2017 styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Alia Bhatt

Arjun Bijlani & Karan Wahi

Sonakshi Sinha

Looking forward to another spectacular few days for the #iifa2017 in #newyork . All the best team @wizcraft_india , Andre , Viraaf and Sabbas. New York here we come❤️ A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Watch this space for more updates directly from New York!

Tune into IIFA 2017, 16th July at 7 PM!