posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 8th, 2016 at 4:08 pm

There is nothing that our ‘super-cool’ new judge, Farah Khan, hasn’t done. She is multi-talented and how! JDJ9 will be graced with her presence from tonight onwards and we couldn’t help but relive the magic that she created on screen with her choreography. From expressions to signature steps, Farah’s songs have never been devoid of invoking a feel of dancing within anyone. From the biggies of the film industry to her own time college shows, Farah’s love for dance pans across her work.

Let’s have a look at some of the songs that worked their enchanting spells on us...

Pehla Nasha

Her first song as a choreographer from the film- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is still as charming as it was back then. Soft romance, the drift of first love, all emotions beautifully captured in this song.

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was one stop film that was loaded with great fun, superb dialogues and scenes and songs that epitomized love. However, before the film took route to intense drama, Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane stole hearts for the whole ‘tease’factor. Who can forget that lady in the purple-yellow dress?

Chaiyya Chaiyya

An A R Rahman track, Gulzar’s lyrics and a song that was shot on a train in the Nilgiris! An outstanding picturization, SRK and Malaika Arora’s combination and Farah’s impeccable choreography made this one the most memorable song of that time. A chart-buster and Filmfare trophy were it’s rightful rewards.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai must have been Hrithik’s first film and it goes without saying that he was brilliant, but this song and it’s hook step spread like wild fire. It turned him into a dancing sensation! Got to give it to Farah for this- Kaho Naa STAR Hai!

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut film, music by Shankar, Ehsaan & Loy, Javed Akhtar’s beautiful words, a cult mood of the story and a fab cast made Dil Chahta Hai a favourite. No one can get over the feel of this film till date. Not to forget, Farah’s adorable choreography for the song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan can get us all doing the birdy step in a blink. The viral victor!

Mahi Ve

This song was a spectacular- bollywood hit starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.The song became a rage at every Indian Wedding.

India Waale

This flick which struck gold at the box-office with this catchy number and was one of the biggest chart-busters of 2014.