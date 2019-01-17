posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 17th, 2019 at 5:35 pm

With a little new member in Saumya and Harman’s life, everything around this duo seems to be getting beautiful by the day. With people raising fingers at Saumya upbringing the baby, Harman steps forward in her support and names the baby Sohum Saumya Singh. Everyone is taken aback with this decision, however, Saumya is supremely happy.



Later, the family comes together to celebrate Sohum’s first Lohri function. Varun & Maninder also attend the celebrations with their neighbours so that they can claim the baby as he is the rightful father. Saumya stands up against all to keep the child. Saumya and Harman are seen figuring ways to keep the child’s custody with them. Amidst all this chaos, Harak gets kidnapped by a stranger. Who could this be? Will Saumya and Harman manage to Sohum’s custody?

