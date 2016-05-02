posted by Admin, last updated on May 2nd, 2016 at 1:51 pm

Preetika Rao was spotted in a white sexy crop-top teamed with a pair of ultra-cool printed-shorts at a photo-shoot in Bandra-Mumbai.

Our team met-up with the stylish actress to know about her mantra to 'beat-the-heat’ this summer and the actress shared with us some rather smart tips stating, "Cold-water baths is the best way to keep your body temperature cool all day-long, drinking a lot of water is important but most of us are lazy and find it a task, hence I use a trick to make my water more interesting! I add either kokum syrup or rose syrup or other such exotic- cooling syrups to a jug-full of water at room temperature with of course no-added sugar or salt and I sip water like this all day using a straw!”

“This trick not only makes drinking more water less-boring but also when you sip from a straw… you subconsciously end-up drinking more water!”, she reveals while also reminding us to carry sun-umbrellas while travelling out in the sun and to keep our home curtains drawn-closed all day, “At least up-till 5pm…in-order to keep the house cool and protected from the outside heat”, she recommends!

Some rather cool tips from a cute-hot girl we must say!