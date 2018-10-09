posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 17th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Your favourite show India’s Got Talent is back with a bang after a good two years. Just like you guys, we’re equally pumped up and cannot wait for what this season has in store for us. From the promos playing on television to looking out for every little picture/video put up by our the judges, this season promises you nothing but the best! Here’s what’s in store for you!

#1 Contestants who will inspire you SO much!

#2 Ones who will make you laugh out loud!

#3 Some serious dose of fashion by the coolest judges in town!

#4 Lastly, their energy in the house that's nothing but infectious! Watch away!

Stay tuned! India's Got Talent Season 8 starts 20th October, Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.