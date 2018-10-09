Here's how Karan, Malaika and Kirron Kher are prepping up for IGT 8

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 17th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Your favourite show India’s Got Talent is back with a bang after a good two years. Just like you guys, we’re equally pumped up and cannot wait for what this season has in store for us. From the promos playing on television to looking out for every little picture/video put up by our the judges, this season promises you nothing but the best! Here’s what’s in store for you!

 

#1 Contestants who will inspire you SO much!

 

Play

 

 

#2 Ones who will make you laugh out loud! 

 

Play

 

 

#3 Some serious dose of fashion by the coolest judges in town!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IGT and Kirron KHER after my jackets😂😂😂@malaikaarorakhanofficial @kirronkhermp !!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

#4 Lastly, their energy in the house that's nothing but infectious! Watch away!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IGT mornings!!!! @kirronkhermp @malaikaarorakhanofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 

Stay tuned! India's Got Talent Season 8 starts 20th October, Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm.

﻿

Roop and Ranveer get into a fight?

Ghoda gaadi task brings out the bad side of the contestants!

#WhoNextInBB12

Luxury Budget Task ka waqt!

Who is threatening Zoya?

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bepannaah

