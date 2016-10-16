Here's How BB10 Contestant- Karan Mehra's Wife Celebrated Karva Chauth

Last weekend saw the launch of Bigg Boss 10 in the grandest way. This season won't only be about entertainment but a competition that will see both the commoners and celebrities under one roof play their cards to fetch themselves the Bigg Boss trophy. 

 

However, as prestigious as this gets, it can't be overlooked that all these contestants miss the luxury of being around their loved ones. Especially when it comes to occassions, they are certain to get emotional. 

 

One such celebrity on BB10 is Karan Mehra.  We saw an unmatched connection between him and his wife Nisha before he entered the BB10 House. Her selfie with him said it all...

 

 

 

Last Selfie before @karanhunt entered the #BiggBoss house ❤️ shall await to see u night after night!

A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

 

 

Even though Karan is on the show, his wife Nisha won't leave the tradition behind. Despite of not having her husband around she did plan a full fleged Karva Chauth ceremony because chand toh dikh jayegaa par dil ka tukkda will be on the TV Screen. We share pictures of her glowing with glee. 

 

 

 

Thank u @priyankashahofficial ❤️❤️ u know what I mean 😘😘

A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

 

 

#Sargi #karvachauth2016 ❤️

A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

 

 

 

Sending u wishes through the moon ❤️ #happykarvachauth

A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

 

 

Another reason to dress up #karvachauth2016 ❤️ #phulkariwork #indianattire #indiantraditions #indianfestivals

A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

 

Karan Mehra, we must say, you are one lucky man. Keep watching Bigg Boss 10. A surprise unfolds tonight at 9.30PM!


﻿

Connect with