posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 3:34 pm

Last weekend saw the launch of Bigg Boss 10 in the grandest way. This season won't only be about entertainment but a competition that will see both the commoners and celebrities under one roof play their cards to fetch themselves the Bigg Boss trophy.

However, as prestigious as this gets, it can't be overlooked that all these contestants miss the luxury of being around their loved ones. Especially when it comes to occassions, they are certain to get emotional.

One such celebrity on BB10 is Karan Mehra. We saw an unmatched connection between him and his wife Nisha before he entered the BB10 House. Her selfie with him said it all...

Last Selfie before @karanhunt entered the #BiggBoss house ❤️ shall await to see u night after night! A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Even though Karan is on the show, his wife Nisha won't leave the tradition behind. Despite of not having her husband around she did plan a full fleged Karva Chauth ceremony because chand toh dikh jayegaa par dil ka tukkda will be on the TV Screen. We share pictures of her glowing with glee.

Thank u @priyankashahofficial ❤️❤️ u know what I mean 😘😘 A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 18, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

#Sargi #karvachauth2016 ❤️ A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 18, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

#HappyKarvachauth ma lovelies 🌟 #mehendi #indiantraditions Since I always like to promote talent- U may contact this talented artist Arti & her team for any kind of mehendi art- +91 98922 86148 A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 19, 2016 at 1:29am PDT

Sending u wishes through the moon ❤️ #happykarvachauth A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 19, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Another reason to dress up #karvachauth2016 ❤️ #phulkariwork #indianattire #indiantraditions #indianfestivals A photo posted by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on Oct 19, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

Karan Mehra, we must say, you are one lucky man. Keep watching Bigg Boss 10. A surprise unfolds tonight at 9.30PM!