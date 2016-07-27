Here is WHY you should not miss JDJ9 Launch

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 27th, 2016 at 7:45 pm

Tick-Tock, are we waiting for Saturday night 10’o clock? Just in a few days from now, we will give the perfect reason for Saturday Night “FEVER.”

But before you are swept off your feet by their breathtaking performances, let us walk you through and give you the reason to get grooving NOW!

Since Karan Johar and Ganesh Hedge have judged the past seasons of Jhalak, we already had the magic and the masala, now we have the tadka. Yes, debuting as a judge , for the very first time, Jacqueline Fernandez is the cape of hotness on Jhalak this season!

DSC_0333

For the first time, both the judges and our audiences will witness acts unlike before.  In a time of single acts, Jhalak launch will display a spectacular range of performances BUT in a duo and a trio format. Imagine the chills and thrills of watching the stars perform together and yet against one another! Told ya, this isn’t going to be a cake walk!

Dance is going to be the show stopper but humor has a seat reserved in our hearts, always! Manish Paul- the host for this season will leave us in splits (of laughter) with his jokes! Is your LOL quotient  ready for a test? Mark attendance with Hee-Haa.

DSC_0368

And…

There is something else coming your way. But you will have to wait and watch to see this one. Your suspense will meet a reply only on the launch night. We are tight lipped until then.

Who said Hot isn’t evil?

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with