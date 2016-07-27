posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 27th, 2016 at 7:45 pm

Tick-Tock, are we waiting for Saturday night 10’o clock? Just in a few days from now, we will give the perfect reason for Saturday Night “FEVER.”

But before you are swept off your feet by their breathtaking performances, let us walk you through and give you the reason to get grooving NOW!

Since Karan Johar and Ganesh Hedge have judged the past seasons of Jhalak, we already had the magic and the masala, now we have the tadka. Yes, debuting as a judge , for the very first time, Jacqueline Fernandez is the cape of hotness on Jhalak this season!

For the first time, both the judges and our audiences will witness acts unlike before. In a time of single acts, Jhalak launch will display a spectacular range of performances BUT in a duo and a trio format. Imagine the chills and thrills of watching the stars perform together and yet against one another! Told ya, this isn’t going to be a cake walk!

Dance is going to be the show stopper but humor has a seat reserved in our hearts, always! Manish Paul- the host for this season will leave us in splits (of laughter) with his jokes! Is your LOL quotient ready for a test? Mark attendance with Hee-Haa.

And…

There is something else coming your way. But you will have to wait and watch to see this one. Your suspense will meet a reply only on the launch night. We are tight lipped until then.

Who said Hot isn’t evil?