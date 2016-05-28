Here are five facts from the movie that will take you by surprise

posted by Admin, last updated on May 28th, 2016 at 12:00 pm

The movie which had everyone talking is all set to hit your TV screens this Sunday, 29th May at 1PM & 4PM. Based on a true facts, Airlift’s impressive cast and great storyline is what makes this movie worth a watch. Here is a look at some interesting facts from the movie.

airlift-movie-stills-04_1454046796_725x725

 

Akshay Kumar had to learn Arabic for his role of a Kuwait-based businessman.

maxresdefault

The film was shot in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The sets were created to depict Kuwait of 1990.

ai-hits-1

Initially, when the director approached producers for this film, he was suggested that the movie be made into a documentary instead.

download

The director worked on the script for four long years.

dc-Cover-94s43kkoiik3pn3vnunrutdsd4-20160205011510.Medi

The movie is based on the world’s biggest evacuation(nearly 1,70,000 people) during the Iraq-Kuwait war.

Don't forget to catch the World Television Premiere this weekend. 


