posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 24th, 2016 at 11:59 am
The game of dance is on. This time the contestants will compete against each other on JDJ9. Coming weekend is going to bring a new twist on the dance floor. Why just watch single performances when we can get you to drop your jaw in awe of two together on the dance floor? United by competition, yes, it’s going be that kind of dancing feat.
Whether it’s grooving to 'shava shava' or giving some 'latkas and matkas' wearing the party shoes, we are just about ready to see them 'tukoor tukoor.'
Wear some dancing hoola-hoops peeps! JDJ9 is going to swing in on 10pm on Saturday.
