Helly spread the message of 'Save Girl Child' through her JDJ9 performance

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 14th, 2016 at 11:17 am

It is said that dance has the power to communicate the deepest emotions of mankind and Jhalak stage has evoked many such emotions over the years.

Television’s favourite bahu Helly Shah aka Swara completely proved this point right as she used her dance performance as a platform to spread across the message of saving a girl child. She made everyone emotional with her performance on the song Jeete Hain Chal from the movie Neerja. 

4

 

5

Helly who is the youngest contestant Jhalak stage was herself very emotional before and after the performance. What added to this unforgettable performance was also the fact that Helly’s parents were also present on the sets and saw her performing live for the first time.

6

To experience more of such heart-touching performances keep watching Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 9, every Saturday at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with