posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 14th, 2016 at 11:17 am

It is said that dance has the power to communicate the deepest emotions of mankind and Jhalak stage has evoked many such emotions over the years.

Television’s favourite bahu Helly Shah aka Swara completely proved this point right as she used her dance performance as a platform to spread across the message of saving a girl child. She made everyone emotional with her performance on the song Jeete Hain Chal from the movie Neerja.

Helly who is the youngest contestant Jhalak stage was herself very emotional before and after the performance. What added to this unforgettable performance was also the fact that Helly’s parents were also present on the sets and saw her performing live for the first time.

To experience more of such heart-touching performances keep watching Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 9, every Saturday at 10 PM!